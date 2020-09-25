Vikas Gupta Slams Media For Following Deepika Padukone’s Car; Says ‘It Seems You’ll Are High’

Media has been reporting every detail of Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation, especially regarding the ongoing Bollywood-drug nexus investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deepika Padukone arrived in Mumbai from Goa along with actor-husband Ranveer Singh as the agency had sent summons to the actress. As the couple, took their car, the media has been following them and reporting about their every movement. This hasn't gone down well with many netizens, who slammed media for the same. Also, Vikas Gupta slammed media for following Deepika's car.

Vikas, who has been campaigning #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput ever since it was reported about a foul play, took to Twitter and wrote, "What is wrong with Media going after #DeepikaPadukone Car like that she has come 2 meet @narcoticsbureau & not running away What if an accident takes place like #PrincessDiana it seems U all r high on something & might be called in by #MumbaiPolice 4 endangering ur own lives #VG."

Many of them agreed with the ex-Bigg Boss contestant. Take a look at a few comments:

Bhawnasandhu: What is wrong with Indian media mannnn!!!! They really need to learn how to behave man !! Very irresponsible!!

Sumit Guha: I feel sorry for journalism - the way the woman shouted it seems it's her only hope to keep her job.

Mamata: Like really....media is only interested to create drama.

Shree: Driver & Reporter = Dumb & The Dumber!😤

For the uninitiated, recently, NCB summoned television couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar a couple of times. The agency had also sent summons to Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambata, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karishma Prakash and Shruti Modi. Deepika's ex-manager and co-founder of Kwaan Talent Agency was spotted at NCB Office today (September 25, 2020)

