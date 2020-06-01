Wajid Khan Death: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Ravi Dubey And Other TV Actors Express Shock And Grief

Hina Khan & Rohan Mehra

Hina Khan: RIP #WajidKhan🙏 My condolences to his family🙏

Rohan Mehra: Gone too soon #WajidKhan 😢 R.I.P sir

Rajeev Khandelwal

"This is such a heartbreaking news. One of the best guys I knew. So loving ..so compassionate. And such a contagious smile which always came from his heart. You will be missed #WajidKhan."

Koena Mitra

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress, Koena Mitra tweeted, "Shocked & Disturbed to hear about the demise of Wajid bhai.My deepest condolences. May his soul Rest in Peace. Om Shanti. #WajidKhan."

Maneish Paul

Maneish Paul shared a picture snapped with Wajid on his Instagram account and wrote, "It's shocking!! Really really sad to hear about wajid bhai's demise...spent some amazing time with him...he was a gem of a guy...may you rest in peace wajid bhai....will miss u😞😞"

Tehseen Poonawalla

Political analyst, businessman, social activist and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted, "Just heard about the passing away of #WajidKhan . Last met him at a common friends party. He was too young to go...absolutely shocked. #COVID19🙏 RIP 💔 Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un."

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra shared a picture snapped with the music composed and other friends, and wrote on his Instagram account, "This is so so so so so sad....I can't believe it.... #gonetoosoon .... What's going on? This is such a tragedy..... kindest and the warmest person I've met 😥😥 a good human gone.....Condolences to the family...."

Ravi Dubey & Priya Banerjee

Ravi Dubey: heartbroken 😔 Rest in peace wajid bhai.

Priya Banerjee shared the picture snapped with Wajid in her Instagram story and captioned it as, "2020 I think we have had it enough RIP"

Salman Yusuff Khan

Dance India Dance winner and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan wrote, "Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon .. my first song ever that I got to share screen space with @beingsalmankhan sir was in the movie wanted which was composed by Sajid Wajid brothers ... ever since then I have been close to them .. they have guided me and motivated me all through these years like family ... to loose Wajid bhai today is made me immensely sad ... may Allah forgive wajid bhai and grant him the highest ranks in jannah ..and may Allah grant Sajid bhai the strength to bear this loss."

Sugandha Mishra

Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra wrote, "I am deeply shocked at the sudden death of the greatest human being and Extraordinary Music Director.. our loving @wajidkhan_live sir🙏🏻May God give him eternal rest and may his soul rest in peace. my sincere condolences to the family. Cant forget..he gave me the biggest musical gift ever .. my first bollywood song as a playback singer. Gem of a person . #ripwajidkhan sir🙏🏻‬ #wajidkhan sir #weloveyou‬."