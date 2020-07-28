Throwback! When Shah Rukh Khan Was Chased By Fauji Director With A Stone

SRK’s Character Was Never Supposed To Be The Lead Of Fauji!

Apparently, SRK's character Lt Abhimanyu Rai was never supposed to be the lead of Fauji. The director told the leading daily, "But the camera chose him because it simply loved the boy."

How Col Raj Kapoor Met SRK?

Apparently, Shah Rukh's mother was looking for a house with the help of Colonel Kapoor's son-in-law Kamal, who dealt in real estate. She mentioned that her son was an actor, while Kamal said that his father-in-law was working on a new television show.

Colonel said that he was looking for commandos and SRK turned up at my office. Raj asked SRK if he can be a commando, to which SRK replied, "Yes, sir. I will do the role really well."

How SRK Surprised The Director!

To play commandos, SRK and others, who were shortlisted, were put through a physically exhausting routine. Colonel Raj Kapoor said, "I took these guys, there were around eight or nine boys, for a run. I was pleasantly surprised that he (Shah Rukh Khan) hung on but half the people left and didn't come back from the run."

When The Director Had To Run Behind SRK With Stone!

SRK was famous for never arriving on time and was late for the shooting of Fauji too. In the interview, Col Kapoor said, "Once, I ran behind him with a stone and that put an end to his punctuality ills."