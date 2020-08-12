Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samir Onkar Aka Samarth To Re-Enter The Show With A New Look!

Samir Onkar, who plays the role of Samarth Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has resumed work after a gap of seven months. The actor will be seen re-entering the show and will be seen in a new look.

Regarding his role and new look, Samir was quoted by TOI as saying, "I love my character, Samarth, he has a lot of shades within, so the expectations are always high. I have changed my look a little. The lockdown gave me a chance to experiment with different looks at home. Finally, I chose to go with this one where my hair is a little longer. I'm hoping it looks nice onscreen."

On returning back to the sets and the pandemic, the actor said, "After returning to the sets, I felt like my life was getting back on track. I was not apprehensive of going back to shoot because in my opinion if we take adequate precautions like wearing masks, using sanitisers, exercising and eating healthy, we need not worry too much about COVID-19. It is obvious that we have to stay alert about how grim the situation is, but I think if we keep ourselves safe, then there shouldn't be a problem."

When asked how he spent his time during lockdown, Samir said that the lockdown was a time to learn new things, and he also got a chance to do so many things that he couldn't do in the last few years because of lack of time.

