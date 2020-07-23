Yuvika Chaudhary On Sushant Singh’s Death: Want Justice But Don't Blame Anyone As Truth Is Not Known

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left everyone in disbelief. Like many fans, even his friends and celebrities want to know the reason behind his death. Recently, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande lit a candle in memory of him and supported the fans in the #Candle4SSR (requesting authorities to initiate a CBI probe) movement, which was initiated by lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. Yuvika Chaudhary, who had known Sushant earlier, also tweeted that she wants justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Yuvika clarified that she wants justice for the actor but added that one shouldn't blame anyone till the truth is out.

Yuvika was quoted by the portal as saying, "I want to clarify that I had written on Twitter asking for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, but at the same time, I had mentioned not to blame anyone. Because the truth is not known to anyone. We were only requesting the government to find out the reason behind him taking this step, but one should not blame anyone till that happens because name-calling and memes can affect people, irrespective of the intention. That is criminal and makes a person's spirit hollow. Once you know the reason, toh phir chodo mat unhein."

The actress said that she knew Sushant until he was with Ankita, and after their break-up, she was not in contact with the late actor. She further added, "I am not commenting too much because then people will say I am doing it for the limelight. Of course, I have known Sushant till he was with Ankita. After their breakup, I wasn't in touch with him but the time we had spent together back then was memorable. I felt Ankita and he looked good together. So when all the theories were surfacing, I also had this question of what really happened but I had specifically asked not to blame anyone before the truth is out."

Yuvika feels that even if the reason for him taking that drastic step was personal, if it gets clarified, all of them who knew him would get closure. She added that Sushant's death is a huge loss for the country!

For the uninitiated, Yuvika had tweeted, "#JusticeForSushant why he died. how he died. We want to kw. Don't close the topic till the time we actually kw the right reason with proofs."

