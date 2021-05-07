Aastha Gill Says She Never Thought She Would Be A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to begin, and recently, the celebrities, who will be participating left for the Cape Town, South Africa. Among the celebrities is Aastha Gill. The singer revealed to TOI that she never thought that she would be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She also added that she is kicked to challenge herself.

Tha actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I never thought that I would be a part of a reality TV show and then this happened. When I got the call to be part of this show, the first thought was how would I face my fears of insects and animals. But then that's what kicked me to be part of it and overcome those fears. Of course, it won't be easy, but I'm kicked to challenge myself once again."

She futher added, "I'm quite overwhelmed and excited as it will be a new journey for me and I have never experienced something like this ever. Trying something different always excites me and that's what made me take up the show and I am totally looking forward to winning."

Apart from Aastha, othe contestants, who flew to Cape Town are- Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Sana Makbul. The shooting of the show, which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, will apparently begin from mid-May.