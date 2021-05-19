Pandya Store’s Akshay Kharodia Postpones His Wedding That Was Scheduled For May 14th Owing To COVID-19 Crisis

Akshay Kharodia, who is currently seen in the popular show Pandya Store, was supposed to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Divya on May 14 in Dehradun. However, the actor has cancelled the wedding due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the nationwide crisis. Now, he has opened up about calling off his wedding and his love life in an interview with TOI.

Akshay shared, "My girlfriend and I were very excited for the wedding because after a long wait of 8 years, finally we were going to get married. All preparations were done. The tickets were booked, I had even applied for leaves and my girlfriend had even bought her wedding lehnga and prepared the sangeet dance performance, but then due to the second wave of Covid 19 and nationwide crisis, we had to postpone the ceremony for some time.

He went on to add, “Considering the health of both of our families, whom we love and respect, we decided to cancel everything. It was extremely disheartening to see the situation of our country getting worse in this pandemic and we did not want to add to the ongoing trouble. We hope and pray for the safety of people of our nation and hope that we fight this situation and overcome these times of crisis."



On being quizzed if he has any other date in mind, the actor said that they haven't decided on any date as of now. However, as soon as the situation gets better, he says they will plan the wedding and shares the good news. Akshay also opened up about his girlfriend Divya, who is a doctor by profession.

He further revealed that they had a long-distance relationship. The actor was in Dehradun initially while she was in Pune during her residency days. He says that after shifting to Mumbai, they grew even closer with each passing day. Akshay confessed that they are madly in love with each other and inspire one another to become better human beings and perform better in their respective professions.