Amit Dolawat & Cheshta Blessed With A Baby Boy; Actor Says He's Extremely Happy & On Top Of The World

Amit Dolawat, who was seen in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Divya Drishti, tied the knot with Cheshta Sharma, an airline cabin service instructor in February 2017. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy on January 14, 2021. Amit said that he is extremely happy and is on the top of the world.

Amit and Cheshta had named their baby, Nibhiv, which means powerful and is also one of the many names of Lord Ganesha.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am extremely happy and on top of the world. Honestly, the feeling is so overwhelming that it would be difficult to describe in words. We went as two and a few hours later, we became three. I was in the OT with my wife during the delivery. I was told by the doctors to divert her attention from the pain she was going through. I cracked jokes and managed to make her smile."

Amit also added that he was so engrossed in diverting her that when a doctor said it's a boy, he mistook it for a girl and congratulated and hugged his wife saying that it's a girl. But the doctor corrected him and he burst out laughing. He added that he also told them that it's a boy; it's great news and they will come back for a girl soon.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor said that even Cheshta is extremely happy.

Amit, who was last seen in Bhakharwadi further added, "I will be with Cheshta in hospital for another three days, as only one person is allowed considering the Covid situation. I held the baby in my arms and he stopped crying. So, we have forged a bond already. I think I am doing well as a new father. I am excited about the journey ahead. The baby has already brought a lot of good luck in my life. I have started shooting for a new show. I am grateful to God for such a brilliant start to 2021."

