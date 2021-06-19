Barrister Babu: Khushboo Kamal Quits The Show; Find Out Why

Barrister Babu has been in the news for a while now. For the unversed, the show is taking a leap and the main character Bondita (played by Aurra Bhatnagar) will be replaced by the young actress for a grown-up version of her character. Reports stated that Anchal Sahu will be playing the role of grown-up Bondita.

Amidst all, a latest update states that Khushboo Kamal, who plays the role of Bondita's aunt Rimjhim has quit the show. While citing the reason behind the same, the actress stated that she doesn't want to play mother to a 20-year-old daughter in Barrister Babu.

While confirming her exit, Khushboo Kamal told Times of India, "I was glad to be a part of this show and relieved that the makers were kind enough to understand why I quit. Today is the last day of my shoot and I will miss everybody. I quit because the show is taking a leap of eight to nine years. Bondita will return from London and will be a grown-up. My character also has two children, who will be seen as adults after the leap. At this stage, I don't want to play mother to a 20-year-old daughter. I'm not comfortable playing older characters, which is why I decided to quit the show."

Khushboo Kamal, who has also featured in shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and FIR, stated that her character in Barrister Babu will not be replaced. The makers have decided to kill her character in the show. Well, fans will be excited to know how are they going to show her death. Talking about the show, it is currently being shot in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Barrister Babu also stars Pravisht Mishra, Rishi Khurana, Chandan K Anand, Pranali Rathod, Arina Dey, Jason Shah, Barsha Chatterjee and others in pivotal roles.