Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction: Vikas Gupta, Sara Gurpal & VJ Andy React To Abhinav Shukla’s Elimination

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 indeed shocked the fans, as the makers indeed brought the biggest twist in the connection week. As we all know, all 7 housemates' connections entered the house yesterday. They will be staying inside the house for a week. Coming back to the promo, the video clip shows Bigg Boss asking the seven connections to choose one contestant who contributed the least to the game.

Well, the connections select one person, which will be revealed in tonight's episode. However, if reports are to be believed, Abhinav Shukla is the person, who will evicted from the house after connections' unanimous decision. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

After learning about such reports, evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Vikas Gupta, Sara Gurpal and Bigg Boss 7 fame VJ Andy expressed shock on Twitter over Abhinav Shukla's alleged elimination.

Vikas Gupta’s Reaction To Abhinav Shukla’s Elimination The Mastermind tweeted, "If it's true that @ashukla09 is eliminated - it's really disappointing - he was one of the strongest players to be in the top 5. I am glad @JyotikaDilaik is there for @RubiDilaik @rahulvaidya23 #RakhiSawant @KhanEijaz @AlyGoni @nikkitamboli All the best #BiggBoss14 #VikasGupta." For the unversed, Vikas shared a strong bond with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik inside the house. Sara Gurpal Questions Makers Over Abhinav’s Eviction Sara Gurpal, who was the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 14 expressed shock over Abhinav's eviction. She questioned the makers in the tweet. The singer wrote, "I can't understand this show. #BigBoss14 can you guys ??? @ashukla09 again unfair ! Chal kya rha hai ?? Bhai mujhe btaoooo." VJ Andy Is Shocked With Abhinav Shukla’s Elimination News Bigg Boss 7 fame VJ Andy often shares his opinion about the daily episodes of BB14 on his YouTube channel. After learning about Abhinav's alleged eviction, Andy tweeted, "If #AbhinavShukla has been voted out without audience votes it's the biggest travesty. It's making me sick to my stomach. To think what all this guy went thru, to be evicted like this. I hope it's not true & he's in a secret room. Or else... #Biggboss14."

