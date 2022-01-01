Bigg Boss 15 December 31 Highlights: Bharti Singh, Palak Tiwari & Other Celebs Join Salman To Ring In New Year

The December 31 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with a bunch of B-Town stars arriving on stage to rock the New Years’ party with Salman Khan. The host makes a smashing entry on a bunch of his hit songs. Palak Tiwari, who recently broke the internet with her song 'Bijlee Bijlee', makes an electrifying entry on stage, teaching Salman the famous hook steps! Waluscha De Sousa too charms the audience with her fabulous performance on 'Bollywood Wala Dance’.

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also have their fun moments with Salman as they introduce him to some amazing ongoing social media trends on his popular tracks. Music maestros Anu Malik and Sheykhar Ravjiani later get the party going by performing some of their most iconic songs.

Later, comedy’s power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa pump up the show by bringing some fun games for all the contestants. Meanwhile, to celebrate the last episode of the year, the contestants pop up the champagne and bid adieu to 2021. Salman interacts with the housemates and asks the contestants to come up with resolutions for other members.

This is followed by Shilpa Shetty joining the housemates on a video call to surprise Shamita Shetty. Shilpa and Shamita get very emotional and the former says she is proud of her journey on the show. We then also get to see Viaan and Sunanda Shetty join too and Shamita thanks them for the call.

Later, after welcoming all the guests, Salman asks Nishant to bring the cake. The host commences the count down for the new year and we see some wonderful fireworks which accompany the ringing in of the year 2022. Salman wishes everyone a happy new year.