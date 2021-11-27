Bigg Boss 15 Eliminated Contestant Vishal Kotian: One Of The Reasons Why I Am Evicted From Is Shamita Shetty

In the last week, viewers witnessed major changes in the Bigg Boss 15 house. With a big twist of the show, four contestants Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian got eliminated from the show. Apart from them, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh entered the house as the new VIP members.

Talking about Vishal Kotian, the actor was highly criticised by housemates as well as netizens for his game inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Let us tell you, he shared a strong bond with Shamita Shetty, however, after eviction, he revealed that she is one of the main reasons behind his eviction.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Vishal Kotian said, "In fact, I would say one of the reasons why I am evicted from is Shamita because I was emotional about her and didn't make it a game there. I think I was on my own, didn't have anyone with me." The TV actor further stated that his bond with Shamita will never change in future, however, she kept him last on her priority list.

When asked about his thoughts behind his shocking eviction from the house, Vishal Kotian said that he deserved to be inside the house. He said, "I was the only one playing the game with my brain. Almost every contestant and the audience would agree that I played intelligently. Some of the guests who came on the show spoilt my game. Even before I could play my game, people were told about it. I feel that was unfair to me. Many others are also playing their game, but every time my plan was revealed."

Talking about the eviction, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin got evicted through live voting. On the other hand, Simba Nagpal got eliminated with the top 5 contestants' decision. Now, reports state that Vishal could enter the house as a wild card contestant. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.