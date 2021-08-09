Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE! Afreen Rahat Approached For Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 15 is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. After Bigg Boss OTT, the show hosted by Salman Khan will kickstart on Colors after one-and-a-half months. Ever since the show was announced, fans are curious to know who all are entering the show. Let us tell you, the best performers of Bigg Boss OTT will get direct entry into Bigg Boss 15 house.

Talking about the Salman Khan show, the makers have so far approached celebs like Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda, Maera Misshra and others for Bigg Boss 15. Amidst all, Filmibeat recently learned about yet another celebrity, who has been approached for the Bigg Boss 15. A source close to the development informed that actress Afreen Rahat is in talks with the makers.

A source told us, "Yes, actress Afreen Rahat has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 that will happen in October 2021. Though, nothing has been finalised yet. She is giving a thought on this and taking time to finalise it." Looks like, the diva is likely to participate in the show as it would be a great opportunity for her to get recognition amongst the masses.

Talking about her career, Afreen Rahat has seen in MTV's popular shows like MTV Dare To Remember and MTV Elevator Pitch. She has acted in an international film, Kaale Chitte Rang, directed by Nitesh Sinha. The film will be screened at the Standalone Film Festival 2021, which is being held in Los Angeles between August 6 to 12, 2021. Notably, Afreen was also the finalist of Miss Delhi India 2017.