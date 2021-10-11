Dance Deewane 3 Winner Piyush Gurbhele, Who Has Been Living On Rent, Says He Now Wants To Buy His Own House

The highly awaited grand finale of Dance Deewane 3 was held yesterday (October 9) and the dance reality show was won by Piyush Gurbhele and his choreographer Rupesh Soni. The winners took home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh along with a Maruti Suzuki car.

Ever since he entered the Colors TV show, Piyush Gurbhele was loved by the judges for his dancing prowess. After winning the show, the young boy from Nagpur confessed that he was feeling excited, happy and thrilled. He told TOI, “When they announced my name as the winner, I couldn’t believe it; I was too stunned to react initially. But I cried and screamed in happiness. It was such a great feeling to hold that trophy.”

Dance Deewane 3 Grand Finale: Piyush Gurbhele And Rupesh Soni Win Madhuri Dixit’s Show; Fans Congratulate!

Rupesh Soni added, “I felt that all our hard work paid off. When I agreed to do the show, I didn’t think about winning. All I thought about was performing to the best of my ability because thinking about winning takes away the focus from performing.” Rupesh also shared that when he was performing with Piyush, he made sure to give something different to the audiences, each time, and people accepted that and enjoyed it, too. That’s when he felt that they could win the show.

On being quizzed about his future plans, Piyush said, “We have been living in a rented house for a while now and I want to buy my own house in Nagpur. That is a long-cherished dream.“

Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Pushes Udaariyaan Down; Super Dancer 4 Witnesses A Jump

He went on to add, “Initially, coming from Nagpur to Mumbai for auditions was difficult and I would often wonder how I would compete with all the talented people in Mumbai. But then I realised that I have talent, so I shouldn’t feel scared. I kept trying my luck here and now that I have made my place, I feel so happy. I will keep coming to Mumbai for work and whatever opportunities come my way, but for now, I want to go home, fulfil my dream and eat homemade food.”