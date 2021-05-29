Exclusive! Param Singh: I Will Not Do Another Bold Web Show Like Tadap

TV actor Param Singh is enjoying his current show Ishk Par Zor Nahi, which is aired on Sony TV. This Gul Khan production traces the love story of two completely contrasting individuals. Akshita Mudgal plays his romantic interest.

Param said, "I have been playing Ahaan Veer Malhotra for the past six months and enjoying it for he is not unidimensional, i.e., he is intense, vulnerable, smart emotional all the same time. Such a complex arc allows the actor within lots of scopes to play around with different circumstance. Ahaan is not a bad bloke, just misunderstood. Deep down, he is a great guy who is very afraid to show his good side. Being mentally unstable, he is going through a lot."

Going on, he says, "Ishk Par Zor narrative is leaping as we speak. The audience loves our labour of love. I always knew that it would not be in the top 5, but l like doing less dramatic youth shows."

Tracing his TV journey, Param says, "It has been decently good. So far, I have done five leads starting with the Channel V cult offering Sadda Haq: My Life, My Choice, followed by essaying a slave in Ghulam and a journalist in Mariam Khan-Reporting Live; both Star Plus shows were proper mass audience formats. Next, I experimented with sci-fi (Zee TV's Haiwaan: The Monster), and now, Ishk Par Zor Nahi, in which my character is intense in the youth space."

Manav Gohil: Shaadi Mubarak Might Not Go Off-Air, We Might Resume Shoot Post Lockdown [Exclusive]

Apart from television, Param has also toyed around with OTT. "I have done three web series- Beyond Dream's (Makers of Sadda Haq) Black Coffee, Vikram Bhatt's Holycross (Sony LIV) and Tadap on Ullu. But Tadap was quite bold. Yes, I did not know many things and had to make adjustments on set. I have not followed the show to see how it came out and how it was perceived. But suffice to say, I will not repeat a Tadap in my life. I only might do a bold cut if required by the script."

Exclusive! Shruti Sharma Reveals The Biggest Challenge In Playing Kahani In Namak Issk Ka

Looking ahead, he is also open to films. He said, "More than the format, I am hungry to play meatier and diverse characters and work with the best. To keep up with our trial and error based industry, I follow my intellect and gut and chug ahead."