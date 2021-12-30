Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Trolling Actors For Their Cringe Reel, Netizens Troll Shafaq Naaz's Role

Of late Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been hitting the headlines! Recently, there were reports of the show taking 5-year leap, which isn't true. Later, the actors had created a reel, which went viral. Netizens trolled the actors and they called the video cringy and disgusting.

Yet again, the show has been hitting the headline for the wrong reason! This time it is because of the track and fans have been trolling Shafaq Naaz's character Shruti for taking 180 degree turn.

As the viewers are aware, Virat is taking care of his friend Sada's wife Shruti, who is pregnant. He has not even revealed about his relationship with the lady to his family, because of which Sai is having trust issue with Virat. Also, Shruti, who called Virat a murderer, has taken complete U-turn in her attitude towards him and has fallen for him!

Netizens find it funny and called the track a 'drag fest'! Take a look at a few tweets!

@lhr99srt: Why shruti changed her colors all of a sudden 🙄 #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin.

Whisky: Shruti accepting Sada to be a Rebel & proving Virat to be non guilty👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻... in 180° she flipped from not letting her child to Virat to him to be the most humble Man...is she playing Victim or being judgemental?? 180° still left... #ViratChavan #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Is Ayesha, Neil & Aishwarya's Show Taking 5-Year Leap?

Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta & Other Shows That Rocked TRP Chart In 2021

@anokhi_g: Hence proved, Shruti's morals about duty of being police officer >>>>> virat. What a mockery of the dignified profession while Virat listening to shruti was like 🤣.

Winnie: Shruti knows Virat better than Sai and his family. Actually at this point pados wale bhaiya would know better about him.

(Social media posts are not edited)