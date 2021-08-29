Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 28 Highlights: Rahul, Shweta, Sana & VIshal Saved From The Eliminations

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of August 28, Saturday witnessed some highly intriguing moments, after which four contestants entered the safe zone. Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, and Vishal Aditya Singh are saved from the KKK 11 eliminations after they entered the safe zone. However, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Varun Sood are in danger zone.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode of Saturday began on a high note, with host Rohit Shetty introducing the tasks for the day. Later, the host welcomed back the eliminated contestants, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raj Jain, back to the game.

Rohit Shetty gave the trio one final chance to survive in the game and revealed that one who wins the task can continue with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sourabh Raj Jain turned emotional after getting electric shocks during the task, but the host appreciated his efforts and motivated him. However, Vishal emerged as the winner, while Aastha and Sourabh got eliminated.

Later, Rohit Shetty introduced the 'danger' task, where all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are asked to perform together. The contestants were made to sit inside a train, and tear gas was released. Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul won the task by saving themselves and entered the safe zone.

The rest of the contestants were asked to perform the 'coffin' task, to save themselves from eliminations. They were asked to sleep inside a coffin, which has snakes, crabs, and insects inside it. The contestants were also asked to remove the ball which is kept in a box that is placed inside the coffin. Rahul Vaidya won the task, thus saving himself from the eliminations.

The remaining Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants were asked to perform a rope task, where they were asked to balance themselves while being tied to a rope. Shweta Tiwari won the task, and is saved from the eliminations. The remaining contestants, including Divyanka, Arjun, Abhinav, Anushka, and Varun will have to face the eliminations, this week.