Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 7 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Rohit Shetty By Aborting Stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the popular stunt reality show witnessed some dramatic moments on August 7, Saturday. Nikki Tamboli, who re-entered the show as a wildcard entry, disappointed host Rohit Shetty by aborting yet another stunt. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host stated that Sourabh Raj Jain, the eliminated contestant was far more deserving than Nikki Tamboli.

The episode of KKK 11 began with the contestants being divided into two groups, under the captainships of Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya. Shweta Tiwari's team included Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, and Sana Makbul. Rahul Vaidya's team, on the other hand, included Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Maheck Chahal.

One of the teams was asked to walk on a plank tied at a height. The team, on the other hand, will be in drums, and will unlock themselves to push their opponent before they reach the other end and remove the flag.

Rahul Vaidya's team was asked to be in the drums first, while Shweta Tiwari's team was asked to walk on the plank. Rahul's team finished the stunt first and earned received 10 points. The remaining contestants were asked to perform a car stunt. Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul performed the stunt first. Later, Maheck Chahal and Nikki Tamboli performed and won the task.

Later, Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen were asked to perform a stunt where they were asked to face insects and reptiles. Nikki started crying and aborted the stunt even before attempting it, to the much disappointment of her team members. However, Anushka successfully completed her stunt.

Rohit Shetty, the host didn't mince his words and slammed Nikki Tamboli for aborting a stunt once again. He asked her to understand that she is privileged and made her realise that five other contestants were dependent on her. Rohit Shetty stated that what Nikki did was a total disrespect towards her profession. Shockingly, the host stated that the eliminated contestant, Sourabh Raj Jain was more deserving than Nikki Tamboli.