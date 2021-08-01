Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 31 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Makes A Comeback, Divyanka Tripathi Sets Record

The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
episode
of
July
31,
Saturday
began
on
a
high
note,
with
Rohit
Shetty's
special
announcement.
The
host
revealed
that
it
is
going
to
be
an
'atyachaar' week
for
the
contestants.
It
was
revealed
that
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
contestants
will
have
to
perform
some
difficult
tasks
other
than
usual
stunts,
this
week.
The
tasks
of
'atyachaar'
week
started
at
4
AM
with
the
KKK
11
contestants
including
Rahul
Vaidya
and
Arjun
Bijlani
waking
up
to
count
Rajmas.
Later,
Divyanka
Tripathi,
Sourab
Raj
Jain,
and
Maheck
Chahal
received
a
tough
task,
where
they
were
asked
to
sit
inside
a
box
that
had
a
temperature
of
5
degrees.
Meanwhile,
Shweta
Tiwari,
Rahul
Vaidya,
and
others
were
made
to
sit
inside
a
crate.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
episode
of
July
31
also
witnessed
the
comeback
of
Nikki
Tamboli,
the
contestant
who
was
eliminated
a
couple
of
weeks
back.
Nikki
totally
impressed
host
Rohit
Shetty
and
fellow
contestants
by
completing
the
first
stunt
after
her
comeback,
successfully.
Divyanka
Tripathi,
on
the
other
hand,
stunned
the
entire
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
team
by
completing
the
stunt
assigned
to
her,
in
just
3
minutes.
The
contestants
were
asked
to
cross
a
giant
swing,
and
jump
into
the
water
at
the
end.
While
Divyanka
completed
the
task
in
3
minutes,
her
fellow
contestant
Maheck
Chahal
finished
it
in
10
minutes.
Sourab
Raj
Jain,
on
the
other
hand,
failed
in
the
task.
The
fans
of
Divyanka
Tripathi
and
followers
of
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
11
have
been
showing
the
actress
with
praises,
for
her
excellent
performance
in
the
task.
The
netizens
have
been
predicting
that
the
popular
actress
is
definitely
going
to
emerge
as
the
winner
of
KKK
11.