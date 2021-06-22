Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Has THIS To Say About Her Bonding With Rahul Vaidya

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya had shared a bittersweet friendship with each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house. For the unversed, Rahul was very close to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the house, while Nikki used to share a strong bond with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. Despite being a part of different groups, Rahul and Nikki often kept their friendship intact.

Now, after the end of Bigg Boss 14, the duo shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 together in Cape Town. In South Africa, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli bonded really well on the sets of Rohit Shetty's show. Recently, Nikki had a candid conversation with ETimes TV, where she spoke about her bond with Rahul.

Nikki Tamboli said, "Yes, I agree that my bonding with Rahul Vaidya has once again become good. He is doing a fab job in the show. We always had a good bond but we had fights because of the circumstances in the Bigg Boss house. Personally, we never had anything against each other and I am happy we are again back to being friends. I am happy everything is going well."

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist further stated that she has found new bunch of friends during Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. Nikki Tamboli considers them as her family and developed a strong bond with Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. Apart from that, she also said that Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others are nice people.

Nikki Tamboli revealed that she has multiple projects in her kitty. "Right from web shows, fictional, non-fiction shows, so I feel I am blessed that the audience wants to see me. I am happy, excited and looking forward to everything," she said. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show will be premiered soon on Colors and the promos of it are going viral on social media.