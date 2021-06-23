KKK 11: Shweta Tiwari & Rahul Vaidya Receive Grand Welcome From Dog Named ‘Rampal’ At Mumbai Airport [Videos]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants returned from Cape Town, South Africa yesterday night (June 22, 2021) after shooting for the show for almost one-and-half month. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty has celebrity contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and many others. Well, videos and pictures of the contestants from the Mumbai airport are going viral on social media. Amidst all, Shweta and Rahul received a special welcome from a dog named Rampal at the airport.

A couple of videos are doing the rounds on the internet, in which a stray dog at the Mumbai airport got excited and welcomed Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya with much love and affection. Both the celebs got extremely happy with Rampal's gesture and the paparazzi captured those moments in their cameras.

Interestingly, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya too reacted to the dog's love and petted it. We must say that Rampal stole the limelight. Moreover, Rahul also met his fans from Pakistan at the airport. They told the singer that they have been following his journey and loved him in Bigg Boss 14. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, they have reportedly been quarantined in the hotel for seven days as per BMC's COVID-19 protocol.

According to buzz, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh are the top 5 finalists of the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are going viral on social media, and fans can't wait to see their favourite celebrities doing deadly stunts. So, stay tuned for more Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 updates!