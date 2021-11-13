Kratika Sengar-Nikitin Dheer To Welcome Their First Child; Actress Says ‘It Will Be A New Phase In Our Lives’

Here's good news for everyone! Sooryavanshi star Nikitin Dheer and his actress-wife Kratika Sengar Dheer are all set to welcome their first child. Kratika recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a cute picture with her husband Nikitin. She captioned the post as, "Dheer Junior coming this 2022. #harharmahadevॐ 🧿."

Well, the entire Dheer family is on cloud nine as they are all set to welcome 'Junior Dheer' in 2022. Kratika Sengar had a candid chat with ETimes TV, where she shared a reaction of her husband Nikitin Dheer after learning about her pregnancy. She said, "Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon. This is a new phase and our entire family was waiting for a new member in our family. It will be a new phase in our lives because this is our first child. We have been married for seven years and this was a big surprise for us. We jumped with joy and our families are extremely happy about this."

Moreover, the actress also revealed that her brother is getting married next month, hence, this will be a double celebration now. Kratika Sengar stated that her parents and brother got emotional after learning about her pregnancy. She said, "My parents are happy that they are here and can participate in my happiness. My in-laws are also very excited and are treating me like a queen. They are taking great care of me and I am overwhelmed with the love and affection they are showering on me."

Let us tell you, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar got married in 2014. Their fans and friends have been pouring messages in the comments section.

Filmibeat congratulates Nikitin and Kratika!