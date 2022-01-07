Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan & Shivangi To Be Seen In Music Video; Says It's All Because Of Fans' Love

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was one of the popular shows on television. The lead actors of the show Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar were favourite jodi of the audience, who had nicknamed them as RaghVi. In fact, now too fans want to watch the duo together. Well, the actors fulfilled their wish as they will be seen in a music video 'Mashhoor Banegi'.

While Sai shared a poster and captioned it as, "Chalo starting 2022 with MASHHOOR BANEGI, first look 😎. Thanks so much all to the fans of #saishi #raghvi #🍉🍉 MASHHOOR BANEGI --Releasing soon," while Shivangi captioned it as, "On public demand 😇 Presenting our first production with "Shivangi Khedkar & Sai Ketan Rao" in a beautiful, soulful song of the year. MASHHOOR BANEGI ❤️ composed and passionately sung by Prateek Gandhi. Releasing soon."

About the music video, Sai said that it is all because of fans' love and it's their New Year gift for fans.Sai was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "This is all because of the love of fans. This is a small gift for the New Year's. The past one year has been great. In fact, I began shooting for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali on January 7, 2020. A year later, I am doing this music video with Shivangi. It feels surreal."

The actor was all praise for the Shivangi and said that they have good chemistry. He added, "Shivangi (Khedkar) is a good actress. Also, we have a good chemistry. We know one another for a year. The rapport translates on screen. It is always fun working with her."

Sai Ketan said that he is very scared as he doesn't want to disappoint fans by choosing a substandard project. He wants his next project to be good as that of his show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor concluded by saying that he is thankful to fans who showered so much on love on the show and the team.