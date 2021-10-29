Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali To Go Off-Air; Producer Confirms The Same & Thanks Fans For Their Love

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao as Pallavi and Raghav. Although the show didn't manage to grab the required TRPs, it garnered viewers' attention. Fans loved RaghVi and were extremely upset with the time-slot change. They had recently bombarded producer Sandiip Sikcand with messages about the time-slot change. There have been on and off speculation about the show going off-air. A few months ago, the producer had rubbished the rumours. However, now the show is going off-air.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes it is true that the show is going off air. The show has not been able to do well ratings-wise despite several twists and turns. The makers tried their best but the ratings dropped drastically especially when the show's timings were shifted to early evening while its time slot was given to a new show. The show might have done well online but it failed to grab the eyeballs. Now an existing show will probably be shifted to its time slot."

(Image Source: Twitter)

The producer, who was mum all this time, has finally broken silence. He said, "Yes, it is true. A show stays or goes depending on the channel and I always respect the channel's decision. I am thrilled at the love the show and the characters have got."

Sandiip also shared a note on his Instagram story and revealed that the last episode of the show will be telecast on November 27. He also thanked fans for all their love.

Shaheer Reacts To Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Going Off-Air; Denies Rumour Of Not Giving Much Time To Show

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Producer Reacts To Rumours Of Show Going Off-Air & Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls

Sandipp wrote, "The last episode of Mehndi hai Rachne Waali will be telecast on 27th November. Thank you for all the love and affection. Will see you all very soon again."