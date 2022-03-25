Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Actor Sai Ketan Rao Changed His Last Name For THIS Reason

Sai Ketan Rao became a household name with his role of Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. His fans are waiting for him to come back on small screen soon. Although there have been reports of him bagging a television show, still the actor hasn't confirmed it. Currently, he is doing a few web shows. Not many would be aware that he had changed his last name in 2016.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, the actor revealed that he had changed his name from Sai Ketan Kadsay to Sai Ketan Rao. He revealed that he was close to his nana and wanted to take further his last name, and hence, changed it from Kadsay to Rao.



Revealing the story behind the same, Sai Ketan said, "I have been very close to my nana (maternal grandfather). He mattered the most to me and after his death in 2016, I decided to take further his last name Rao. So everyone in this industry knows me as Sai Ketan Rao, whereas on paper, it is still Khadsay, which comes from my father."

The actor is glad that his parents were supportive of his decision, and said, "My parents were happy about my decision. They know that I have spent my entire childhood and even after I went to college, with my grandfather. I was emotionally very connected to him, so my father too is happy about me adding his name to mine."

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi & Others Win Big

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals If We'll Get To Watch Him & Shivangi Khedkar Together

Regarding work, Sai concluded by saying that it doesn't matter to him which medium he works on as long as the role and the story of that show is good.