Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Is Overwhelmed With Fans' Love; Wishes Season 2 Happens Soon!

Sai Ketan Rao became a household name with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor played the role of a rich businessman. His angry young man look and his chemistry with co-star Shivangi Khedkar, who played the role of Pallavi were loved by fans. They are still remembered and fans keep showering love to the show and the actors on social media. Sai Ketan Rao is overwhelmed with fans love so much that he doesn't feel the absence of the show.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I really feel that though the show has gone off-air, it isn't so for the fans as they continue to make edits, trends, and put so much out there about the show. I don't feel the absence of the show and I still get the same response for the show. I am blessed with the fans and the show."

Sai misses the show, the sets and playing Raghav Rao. He misses everything so much that he wishes and prays that the makers come up with the second season soon. The actor also added that he not only got massive success from India but also abroad. He revealed that he recently dubbed for Arabic.

He concluded by saying, "I miss each and everything and I really wish and pray that a season 2 happens in the near future as the first season had a fantastic team, and the response from the audience and for the channel was good in a short period of time. I got a massive response not just from India, but also abroad. It got dubbed in Arabic recently and I think it is going to get dubbed for Thailand too." (sic)