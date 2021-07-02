Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Heena Panchal's Mother & Sister Defend Her After She Gets Arrested From Rave Party

Heena Panchal, who participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a suitor to Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi, was reportedly arrested on Sunday (June 27) in Igatpuri after Nashik police busted a rave party. As per reports, 22 people including Bollywood actors, choreographers, and some Bigg Boss contestants were taken into custody.

As per TOI, post the arrests, the Superintendent of Police Nashik Rural Police, Sachin Patil was reportedly quoted as saying to a news agency, 'Several types of drugs were seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party. during the initial investigation, it has been found that out of 12 women, 5-6 women were actresses working in Bollywood and South Indian films.' Now, amid such allegations, Heena's sister and mom spoke to the media and defended the actress and said that she could never do something like this.

Heena's mother got emotional when asked about her. When asked which party she attended, she told Filmibeat that she had been to birthday party. When asked if Heena ever spoke about drugs, her mother said that she can never take drugs.

Heena's mother said that they just got to see glimpse of her, but they were not allowed to meet. She got emotional and said that watching her they were in tears. She also said that since Heena is a celebrity her name has been hitting the headlines.

Cops Bust Rave Party In Nashik: Bollywood And South Actresses, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Found With Drugs

Sanjjanaa Galrani Talks About Her 'Secret' Marriage; Says She Donated All Fixed Deposits Kept For Wedding

Heena's sister too defended the actress and said that media has been writing a lot of things about her although they weren't present at the location. She said that she didn't expect this from media, is disappointed with them for spoiling her sister's name and they even called a small birthday party as rave party and what not.

Click here to watch full video

Heena's sister also requested media to remain silent if they do not know the truth and not to spread rumours, and they can ask Heena when she is out.