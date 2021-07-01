Sanjjanaa Galrani Talks About Her 'Secret' Marriage; Says She Donated All Fixed Deposits Kept For Wedding

Sanjjanaa Galrani, who had participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a suitor to Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, had grabbed headlines for her secret marriage with Dr Azeez Pasha, who is a cardiovascular surgeon based in Bengaluru. When she got arrested in Sandalwood drug scandal last year, a picture was doing the rounds in which she was seen in festive attire that was similar to a wedding dress. However, after her custody, Sanjjana clarified that she is not married but had got engaged to Azeez.

But today, on National's Doctor Day, she officially announced that she is married. She wrote a heartfelt note to her husband, in which called herself doctor's wife and revealed how she urged her husband to stay safe at home (due to the pandemic), but he never heeded her plea and told her that his life was meant to serve the people who are diseased and suffering. In an interview with Spotboye, the actress recently spoke about her marriage and revealed that they never intended to keep her wedding secret but they never felt the need of revealing it.

She also added that they wanted to have a big ceremony, but due to the pandemic, she donated all fixed deposits kept for wedding.

Sanjjanaa Galrani told the entertainment portal, "We officially signed the documents in May last year. It was an intimate affair where only our family members were present. We were planning to have a big ceremony this year and make it official to the world. But it couldn't happen because of the second wave. We didn't try to keep our marriage a secret, but didn't feel the need to reveal it either."

Barrister Babu: Pallavi Says Aurra Bhatnagar Has Taken The Show To A New Level; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

Reyhna Pandit Says 'Kumkum Bhagya Is Truly Like My Second Home'; Talks About Her Role Post Leap

She further added, "We did not opt for a grand celebration because of the ongoing pandemic. Instead I donated all my fixed deposits which I had kept for my wedding to the Kannada film industry technicians. They were in a very bad state. Azeez also supported my decision. I distributed ration kits with the money I had saved for my big fat wedding. I felt rather than making rich people eat biryani and booking five star hotel for them, it's better to help people who are in need."

When asked about her viral wedding picture, she said that she had got converted to Islam in 2018, it was those pictures and not of marriage. She further added that she knew Azeez since she was 16, so taking a decision was not difficult for her.