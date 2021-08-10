Indian Idol's Pawandeep Rajan On His Bond With Arunita Kanjilal: ‘Want Our Friendship To Last Till We Are Old'

The highly anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is all set to take place on August 15. Ahead of the popular singing reality show’s culmination, finalist Pawandeep Rajan opened up about his journey and relationship status with Arunita Kanjilal on the Sony TV show.

In an interview with Indian Express, Pawandeep Rajan said, “Indian Idol is a platform that gives a lot of respect to artists, and the kind of exposure it gets you is unmatched. Through the course of the show, we got to sing so many songs, and had the best judges and guests to guide us. And I am thankful that after spending so many months on this show, we are now ready to playback.”

Apart from his singing prowess, Pawandeep’s journey on the Sony TV show is also being discussed for his alleged romance with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal. On being quizzed about their relationship status, the singer confessed that Arunita is only a close friend.

EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Wants To Keep His Finale Act Secret; Asks Fans Not To Fight For Winner

Putting the record straight, prior to the finale, Pawandeep said, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

Indian Idol 12 Audience Poll Result: Fans Want Pawandeep To Win The Show

The 12-hour long 'Greatest Grand Finale Ever’ of Indian Idol 12 will see the six finalists take to the stage to give their last performance. The grand episode, which will air on Independence Day, will culminate with one among Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble taking home the coveted Indian Idol 12 trophy.