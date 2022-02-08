Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal Attends Pawandeep Rajan’s Sister’s Wedding In Uttarakhand; WATCH

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan’s sister recently tied the knot and several photos and videos of Arunita Kanjilal attending the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. One of Pawandeep’s sisters Chandni Rajan got married in Uttarakhand and Arunita attended the nuptials and was constantly by the bride’s side throughout whilst being present at all important rituals.



In one of the pics, Pawandeep and Arunita are seen dressed in yellow outfits as they posed with the guests. Pawandeep also performed at his sister’s wedding ceremony and during the bride's entry, he was even seen holding the 'phoolon ka chadar’ while Arunita stood beside the bride. Take a look at the posts below:

It must be noted that Pawandeep and Arunita’s bond is much talked about ever since their Indian Idol days. While Pawandeep lifted the trophy, Arunita emerged as the first runner-up of the popular singing reality show. The duo has done music videos together as well and was recently seen working on a song named 'Fursat'

The hit number was composed by Kashi Kashyap and the lyrics were penned by Arafat Mehmood and Mukesh Mishra. While the song was sung by the popular Indian Idol pair, it featured actor Chitra Shukla opposite Rajan in the video. For the unversed, Arunita opted out of the video at the last moment owing to parental pressure.

Apparently, it was because Arunita’s parents weren’t really pleased about her dating rumours with him. But that has clearly not created any rift between the two friends and they share a great bond. They even travelled overseas with former co-contestants Danish Mohammad and Sayli Kamble for their concert tour.