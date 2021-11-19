Sapna Choudhary In Trouble! Arrest Warrant Issued Against The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary, who became a household name post her Bigg Boss stint, has been in the news for one or the other reason. A couple of months ago, rumours about her death were doing the rounds. The latest news about the folk singer and dancer is that she has gotten into trouble because of a three year old case.

As per TOI report, an arrest warrant has been issued against the ex-Bigg Boss contestant by Lucknow court for arbitrarily cancelling her show and not refunding the ticket amount to the buyers. the date of the case hearing November 22 has been fixed by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Lucknow.

On October 14, 2018, a case in this regard was filed at the Ashiana Police Station by inspector Firoz Khan against Sapna. Organisers of the event have also been accused in the matter.

Apparently, Sapna had to perform at Smriti Upvan on October 13, 2018 and tickets of Rs 300 for the same show were sold online and offline. The show was scheduled between 3 pm to 10 pm and thousands of tickets were already sold. However, Sapna didn't appear for her performance following which a ruckus was created at the venues.

The audience and fans then demanded for the refund of their ticket money, which has not been fulfilled till now.

On the other hand, a petition was filed by Sapna Choudhary seeking the cancellation of charges and closure of the case. However, it was denied as the court rejected her plea.