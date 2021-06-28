Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Actor Anuj Kohli Escapes Drone Bomb Attack In Jammu

Anuj Kohli, who plays the role of Vineet Bhatia (Babli aka Falaq Naaz's husband) in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, is currently staying at Army Kent with his relatives. As per Spotboye report, the actor escaped the bomb blast that took place in Jammu recently.

The actor revealed to the entertainment portal that his relative's place where he is staying in Jammu (Army Kent) is near the Air Force base and the drone bomb attack that took place at night happened nearby (50 meters away).

He said, "I am in Jammu right now. And as everyone knows that day before yesterday a drone attack took place here. Basically, a bomb blast happened via a drone. First of all, I wanted to inform everybody that yes I am safe and sound right now. But when this attack happened I was just next to it. Because I am right now staying in Army kent at my relative's place. The next wall where I am staying in the Air Force base. Around 2 in the night it took place and I really panicked and couldn't understand how to protect myself- should I just lie down on the floor or do what? I had never come across any such situation before."

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani To Go Off-Air; To Be Aired On OTT Platform?

Anuj further added, "The explosion was so loud that we all got scared. But luckily by God's grace, nobody was injured, not at the Air force or the Army ground as far as I am aware. I just want to tell everyone to be safe and stay alert. If you find something suspicious you should always address it. I really want to thank the people and my fans who are reaching out to me to know if I am safe? I am totally fine. I was just 50 meters away from the place where it happened."

Has Divyanka Tripathi Been Offered Dayaben's role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds!

For the uninitiated, as per reports, two explosions took place in the high security Air Force zone in Jammu. The explosions took place within a span of five minutes. Apparently, a terrorist carrying 5 kg IED has been arrested near the blast area. Also, also two soldiers, who suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions, are under observation of Air Force medical authorities and are doing fine.