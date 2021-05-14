Taarak Mehta's Bhavya Gandhi Shares An Emotional Note For Late Father; Says 'He Fought COVID Like A KING'

Bhavya Gandhi, who is popularly known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19 complications on Tuesday (May 11). Recently, Bhavya's mother Yashoda revealed how they struggled for the treatment. Now, the actor has shared an emotional note for his late father.

The actor took to his Instagram account and shared that his father fought COVID like a king. He also added that his father is and will always be the reason for everything great and good in his life. Bhavya also urged people in his note to get vaccinated and not believe in any stories.

He wrote, "Hey! I'm here just for a brief time. Here to discuss few things. My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and under doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. He was, is and will always be the reason of everything great and good in my life. My dad used to take utmost care of himself with and without COVID and COVID still got him. Requesting you all to please get vaccinated. Do not believe on any stop stories. Get vaccinated that's the only way of this deadly virus." (sic)

He further thanked everyone who helped in his father's treatment including Sonu Sood (who has been helping many people during the COVID crisis) and wrote, "Thank you to all the doctor, nurses and all the staff in all the hospitals, where he was admitted. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all the things available. Thank you to our family, extended family and my dearest friends who supported us in this hard time. Thank you for all of your blessings and prayers. I know wherever you are papa you are happy. Thank you for teaching everything papa, I love you. Until next time papa."

Bhavya captioned the note as, "You will always be missed papa......Thank you @dhruvats_ for making this."

Also, Bhavya's co-star and friend Samay Shah (aka Gogi) dropped a picture with Vinod and penned a poem on Instagram. He wrote, "Jiske sath hota vohi samajta, Auro ko toh dekhaye ka khel rachna na, Auro ko toh bus dur baith kar baatein bol na. Magar asal mai, Jiske saath hota voho kisi ko khota, Khota aur phir rota rote vakh bhi apne aap ko chup karata aur andhar hi andhar chikta aur phir baar baar puchta ki kyu Kyu sirf mere sath hi aisa hota ??!!! -Samay (Only people who face problems can understand...Others sit afar and talk. But the one who loses someone, cries and consoles himself. He screams in his head as to why it only happened to him)."