Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi Says If Disha Wants To Quit, The Show Will Go On With New Daya

Asit Modi On Daya’s Return

Asit Modi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya."

On Nattu Kaka’s Return & Popatlal’s Wedding

Regarding Nattu Kaka's return, Asit said that he (Ghanshyam Nayak) is a senior citizen and has recovered from his illness. But due to the pandemic, he feels that the actor should stay at home and follow safety protocols, and added that they will surely get him back on the show when the situation gets better. Also, about Popatlal's wedding, he said that although it is important, it will have to wait keeping in mind the current circumstances.

Asit Modi On Bio-Bubble Format & Shifting Location

But currently, he feels Daya's return or Popatlal's wedding is not important as there are more serious issues due to the pandemic, and he feels that the former matters can wait. Right now, they have to think about safety protocols and continue shooting so that livelihoods are not affected. He also said that the bio-bubble format is quite effective and if they get permission for it, he would like to work in that format.

TMKOC Shifts Location To Silvassa

Although, earlier it was said that the makers haven't yet decided on shifting their location due to the lockdown in Maharashtra as they have bank of episodes, as per Koimoi report, the makers have decided to shift move their sets to Silvassa.

‘Asit Is Very Strict With The Rules Amid The Scary COVID Situation’

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Until the bio bubble or any other resolution is passed, creators are keen on keeping their audience entertained. Sure it is a huge risk, but Asit Modi and the team have been doing it ever since the first wave. Taarak Mehta sets have already been relocated to Silvassa. The crew members reached a few days before for timely setup and preparations. The cast has been called too. But the shooting will take place only in parts. For a certain sequence, only the required actors will be on set, while others will remain in their rooms until called for. Asit is very strict with the rules amid the scary COVID situation."