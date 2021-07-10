Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Link Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu With Munmun Dutta Aka Babita; Read Why

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most famous shows on Indian television. Each and every character of the show has become a household name, all thanks to its amazing storyline and powerful performances. Talking about actress Munmun Dutta, she is playing the role of Babita ji in the show.

She has now become an Internet sensation. Munmun Dutta has always been keeping her fans updated with some beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, she shared a reel of herself on Instagram, which caught the eyeballs of her fans. In the video, she can be seen dancing to a couple of songs like 'Even If The Sky Is Falling Down' and 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend'. However, netizens were left amused with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu's reaction to her video. He posted a comment with awestruck, fire and a high-five emojis.

Well, with Raj Anadkat's comment netizens started linking his name with Munmun Dutta and even said that they are in a relationship. A user replied to his comment by stating, "Are you guys in a serious relationship?" (sic) On the other hand, another user wrote, "Tappu beta masti nahi." (sic)

Many netizens criticized Raj Anadkat for his comment on Munmun Dutta's post. However, a few netizens also supported the actor and asked him not to give much importance to naysayers. Notably, Munmun and Raj have not yet reacted to netizens' comments about them.

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has been successfully running on SAB TV for 13 years now. It stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Sonalika Joshi and many others in key roles. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, TMKOC has completed over 3200 episodes so far.