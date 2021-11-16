Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Who Will Be The New Nattu Kaka Of TMKOC? Producer Asit Modi Answers

Ghanshyam Nayak, who had played one of the popular characters on Indian television, Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away in October 2021. His demise indeed left all the TMKOC fans and actors heartbroken. After his demise, fans are curious to know who will play the role after Ghanshyam Nayak.

For the unversed, several reports were doing rounds in the tinsel town that producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit Modi is planning to introduce a new actor to replace Ghanshyam Nayak. However, the producer recently dismissed such rumours.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Asit Modi said, "It's been hardly over a month since the senior actor passed away. Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natukaka has been a friend and I have worked with him for many years. I valued his contribution to the show. As of now, we don't have any plans to replace his character or bring another actor to play Natukaka. There are many rumours doing the rounds but I would request viewers to not pay any attention to them."

TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Says He Was Offered Bigg Boss 15 & Bigg Boss OTT; Find Out What Happened Next

Let us tell you, a few days ago, a picture of a man seating in an electronic shop had gone viral on social media. Since then, fans started speculating about the new Nattu Kaka. While speaking about the viral picture, a source close to the development informed the portal, "The senior gentleman seated on the chair inside Gada Electronics is not an actor. He is the father of the real owner of the shop and the shop belongs to him. The production house hasn't found a replacement for Natukaka. But, people should not spread false information, too."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka's Son Opens Up About His Last Days

Talking about Nattu Kaka's character, he is shown as Gada Electronics' manager, which is owned by Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi). Fans are already missing Jethalal and Nattu Kaka's jugalbandi. Talking about the show, TMKOC also stars Amit Bhatt, Disha Vakani, Raj Anadkat, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar and others in key roles.