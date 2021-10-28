TMKOC’s Gurucharan Singh Says He Was Offered Bigg Boss 15 & Bigg Boss OTT; Find Out What Happened Next

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's original Sodhi played by Gurucharan Singh recently made a shocking revelation about Bigg Boss. The actor, who quit TMKOC abruptly, revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss twice.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi revealed that he was offered the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan as well as the Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. Well, he was in the talks with both the shows' makers, however, nothing materialised, and the reason behind it is quite shocking.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi told the entertainment portal, "They told me that they wanted me in Bigg Boss so when last time I came to Mumbai so I told them let's meet and they were telling me that they want to meet in Film City. So, I said let's go to Film City no problem but then they said that they can't meet at that time, they can meet later on. So, I told them I'm going back then it is not possible. I don't know, they wanted me in Bigg Boss, whether it is true or not I don't know."

While speaking about Bigg Boss OTT's offer, he was asked by the makers to be quarantined, however, when the actor asked about the remuneration for the same, he didn't receive any reply. Looks like, there must be a big confusion between them.

Talking about Gurucharan Singh, the actor has worked in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for almost 11 years. After his exit, Balwinder Sing Suri replaced him in the show.