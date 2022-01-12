Afsana Khan & Saajz’s Wedding In Trouble? Chhattisgarh Woman Moves Mohali Court To Stop Their Wedding

Popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, is all set to get married to fiance Saajz Sharma. The singer is busy with the preparations, however, there seems to be a trouble as a Chhattisgarh woman named Anugrah Ranjan alias Anu Sharma has claimed that Saajz cheated on her and had divorced her fraudulently. She has filed a petition in a Mohali court against their marriage.

According to a leading Hindi daily, Anu has claimed in her petition that she got married to Saajz with mutual consent of their families on September 6, 2014, and they even have a daughter, who was born in February 2016. She mentioned that they started staying in Zirakpur.

Anu stated that after their marriage, Saajz's family used to allegedly torture her for dowry, which forced her to return to Raipur, her hometown.

As per the report, Anu learnt about Afsana and Saajz's marriage in December last year and she tried to contact him but in vain, which is when she got to knwo that they got divorced in 2019 after Mohali court's order. She claimed that the divorce is illegal as Saajz had given the wrong address, which is why she did not receive the summons and the divorce was decreed.

On how she met Saajz and got married, she said that he often travelled to Raipur for his work and it was when they met, became friends and decided to get married.

In February 2021, Afsana had shared a few pictures and had announced her engagement with Saajz. She had revealed that their wedding was supposed to happen soon but she was offered Bigg Boss 15. She revealed that they will be getting married in February in Chandigarh.