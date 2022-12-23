Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Says Nimrit-Sajid’s Friendship Is Scripted; Priyanka Choudhary Targets Soundarya

Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing some interesting twists in the game. After an emotional ride during the ration task, the popular reality show is gearing up for an exciting episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Interestingly, the housemates will be seen exposing each other during a special task in the upcoming episode which will definitely change the equations in the house. In the new episode, Salman Khan will be seen asking the housemates to name fake or scripted bonds in the house and the responses will leaves many people shocked.

It began with Archan Gautam calling Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's bond as scripted one. Later the Uttaran actress went on to target Archana and stated that her friendship with Soundarya Sharma is fake. Interestingly, Priyanka Choudhary took her new friend Soundarya Sharma on the radar and claimed, "Soundarya ki dosti scripted chahe mere sath ya Archana ke saath". However, it was Ankit Gupta's revelation that raised the eyebrows as he took a jibe at Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan's bond. He stated, "Nimrit and Sajid Ji's dosti is scripted not from Sajid Ji's end but from Nimrit's end. Jab Sajid Ji ne pehli baar kisi task me involve hone ki koshish ki to Nimrit bahut bhadak gyi thii. Mujhe samajh ni aaya us time pe wo respect kahan chala gya tha".

It was evident that Ankit's claims left Nimrit and Sajid shocked. We wonder if it will affect their friendship or will the duo will be seen defending each other against Ankit's claims. Meanwhile, the popular reality show is currently making the headlines for its nominations. This week Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktale and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the show this weekend.