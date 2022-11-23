Fahmaan Khan To Enter Bigg Boss 16 House, Actor Will Guide & Encourage Sumbul Touqeer To Play Her Game Well

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently in the news for her fallout with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16. The actress is currently going through a difficult time in the house and is even nominated for this week’s eviction. However, things are all set to get better for Sumbul as her friend and former co-actor, Fahmaan Khan is all set to enter the BB house.

After a lot of speculation, the actor who has often come forward in support of his Imlie co-actor, will be inside the house for a day. His presence will surely come as a boost for Sumbul, who felt short-changed by her co-contestants, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, in the past few episodes.

For the unversed, Sumbul’s father told her in a recent phone call to be wary of Tina and Shalin. He even mentioned that not every friend is like Fahmaan, who shared screen space with her. Speaking about Fahmaan’s highly awaited appearance, a source close to the show told ETimes TV that the actor will be appearing on Weekend Ka Vaar to promote his new show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii.

The source was quoted as saying, “There has been a lot of buzz around the trio of Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin and their ever-changing equation. We are hoping that Fahmaan’s entry will guide and encourage Sumbul to play her game well and not be dependent on anyone. Tomorrow, he will be joined by Kritika Singh Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Ashish Dixit, his co-actors from Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, who will promote the upcoming daily soap.”

However, what’s even more interesting is the fact that Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin’s family and friends, too, will soon appear on the show to speak on their behalf. According to the reports, they are expected to shoot for the show tomorrow in Mumbai.