Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha On Performing Romantic Scenes With Neil In His Wife Aishwarya's Presence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been in the news regarding the current surrogacy track. In the show, Sai played by Ayesha Singh lose her child and is now ready to have a child through surrogacy. Recently, the actress spoke if she has problem playing a young mom on screen. She also revealed if she finds it difficult to perform romantic scenes with Neil Bhatt (Virat) in presence of his wife Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha).

Talking about playing a young mom on screen, the Ayesha said that she has no qualms playing it, if it's intrinsic part of the show.

She told Times Of India that this is her first show as a lead actor and she has always been open about enacting any type of role. She added that she might be young, but if playing mom is an intrinsic part of the script then she would not have any problems. She doesn't feel that actors get typecast.

When asked if she finds difficult to portray romantic scenes with Neil in Aishwarya's presence and she said no, and added that they are all part of a big team and have a great connect off screen.

She said, "We are actors when the camera is on, so I don't have a problem with any of the scenes, whether they are romantic or not. What is required is required for a scene."

When asked if she in real life is confident and outspoken just like her character Sai, she said, "I am confident, but not as outspoken as Sai is on the show. I am calmer and in control of situations. Sai has gone through a lot of problems, so obviously she will have a different journey, and I can't imagine myself in her shoes."

Ayesha is happy with the way her career has shaped up so far and wishes to work with good film directors in the future, but for now, she said that her whole life revolves around this show. She concluded by saying that it has been a busy year and she is waiting to go on a vacation.