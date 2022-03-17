Holi 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin Reveals Her Celebration Plans; Shares Her Best Holi Memories

The festival of love and colours, Holi will be celebrated tomorrow (March 18). Like everyone, celebrities too are gearing up for the celebration. We are sure that our audiences would love to know their favourite celebrities' Holi plans. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin revealed to Filmibeat about her Holi plans and best Holi memories.



Jasmin also wished her fans and had a message for them. Take a look!

The past two years were tough due to the pandemic and we were unable to celebrate any festival. Now that things are getting back to normal (although we need to maintain safety), how are you planning to celebrate Holi? To this, Jasmin said, "I will be celebrating Holi with close ones this year and I'm looking forward to indulging myself in yummy food and sweets."

When asked about her best Holi memories, the actress told us, "In kota, Holi is celebrated in a very grand and traditional way. The festival's overall vibe can be felt ahead of time. Festivities are more meaningful when celebrated with friends and family. Everyone is welcome like cousins, relatives and Holi parties where non-toxic colours are available, as well as bhang, lassi and street cuisine."

She further added, "But apart from that, Holi starts with a throwback song, loud music and dancing to the Holi songs with friends. Those are my best memories. Also last time, my song 'Tera Suit' with Aly (Goni) was released around Holi."

Jasmin wished fans and asked them to celebrate it carefully. She said, "Happy Holi to all my fans and viewers. I pray and urge everyone to be responsible and play a safe and healthy Holi."