Jigyasa Singh To Quit Thapki Pyar Ki 2 Due To Health Issues: Report

Colors TV's show Thapki Pyar Ki has been getting a lot of appreciation for its ongoing track. Audiences are loving the crackling chemistry between the lead pair Jigyasa Singh (Thapki) and Aakash Ahuja (Purab) in the show. Notably, the supporting cast members like Jaya Bhattacharya, Arup Pal, Rachana Mistry and others are also grabbing eyeballs with their performances.

Talking about Jigyasa Singh, she has gained immense popularity for her performances. However, she is now reportedly planning to quit the show. Yes, you read that right! According to India Forums report, Jigyasa might quit the show due to health issues.

A source close to the development informed the portal, "The production was quite happy having an actress like Jigyasa on board. She is the life of the show but she's not been keeping well for a while now. She had to get admitted to the hospital a couple of times because of ill health but the actress tried her best to shoot despite health issues. However, she has exerted herself and really needs a break." Moreover, Jigyasa also has her brother's wedding happening soon.

The report further states that the production house has already started looking out for a new actress to replace her. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The portal also tried to contact the actress, however, they couldn't connect with her.

For the unversed, Jigyasa Singh started her career with the show, Gumrah: End Of Innocence. She was later featured in Thapki Pyar Ki, Dev 2, Nazar, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and so on.