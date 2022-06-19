Kapil Sharma Gets Emotional On Best Friend Mika Singh's New Show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti

Star Bharat’s Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti is all set to premiere tonight (19th June) at 8 pm. The grand premiere episode will see be graced by Bollywood and television friends of Mika Singh. It will also be filled with incredible performances, lots of comedy, lots of entertainment and some heartfelt moments.

Kapil Sharma, who is a close friend and brother to Mika reportedly got emotional on the show when a tribute video was played on the singer’s journey from his childhood to the time he entered the industry. The comedian wasn’t able to control his tears and left the set and only came back after Mika personally went to console him.

In order to find out what made Kapil so emotional, viewers will have to tune in to Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti at 8 pm on Star Bharat.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Mika mentioned that all girls who are coming on the show are coming to be his life partner and they are aware that he is an established name. The singer also added that the celebrities who have come on the show are his family as they are part of his life and hence they are part of his life's big decision.

He further shared, "Daler paaji, is my brother and like a father figure to me, Shaan I've known for more than 20 years now, Kapil Sharma is my brother, Bhumi, Jaspinder Narula ji, Farah Khan or Raveena Tandon, I share very close bond with all these people and that's why they are here. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends."