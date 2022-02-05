Kapil Sharma Reveals His Daughter Anayra Says ‘Papa Is On TV, Ismain Kaunsi Badi Baat Hai, I Am Also On TV’

Kapil Sharma is busy both personally and professionally. At work, his show The Kapil Sharma Show is keeping him busy, and in his personal life, his kids- Anayra and Trishaan are keeping him occupied! Recently, his son Trishaan turned one and the comedian had shared pictures from his photoshoot. The pictures were adorable.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Kapil revealed how he is busy with his work and is not able to spend much time with his kids. He said that he has been shooting round the clock since the past few months. Although in the mornings he gets some time to spend with them, by the time he reach home, they are fast asleep.

The comedian even spoke about the Trishaan's photoshoot and said that it was arranged by his wife Ginni Chatrath. He said that they realised how they had done a photoshoot for Anayra when she turned on, so they felt that if they don't do a shoot for Trishaan, he could be upset when he grows up and sees that there are no pictures of his on his first birthday. Since they couldn't celebrate his birthday due to the pandemic, they did a photoshoot.

Kapil revealed that Anyara is protective about Trishaan and she calls him 'rabbit'! He said, "Anayra is very protective about her brother. They are too young right now to fight with each other and she treats him like a kid brother, saying 'he is my rabbit'. Trishaan hardly understands things and so he is happy playing with his toys. On his birthday, I did not bring him any special gift because he already has many toys."

He reveals how Anayra said that it is not a big deal that her papa is on television, as she too is on TV, as she watches her videos on phone or social media.

He added, "Anayra watches my show and says, 'Papa is on TV. Ismain kaunsi badi baat hai, I am also on TV.' She says this because my wife constantly makes videos with her and uploads them on social media or on her phone and when she sees them, she feels that she is on TV. We laugh over it and it is fun spending time with my kids. They are the world to me. Pura din unka chattar pattar chalta rehta hai."

When asked if he is partial towards his son or daughter, he said that he loves both his kids equally, but his wife feels that he is partial towards Anayra. He added that it is a known truth that fathers love their daughters the most.

Kapil will get busy in the coming months as he has a film project and has to travel abroad to shoot for the same. He said that he will miss his family, and added that while Anayra has grown up so fast, and now Trishaan is already one. He feels that time is flying fast.