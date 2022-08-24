Kapil Sharma Says He Wants To Stay Away From The World Of Twitter; Adds He Came Out With Great Difficulty

Kapil Sharma is back from his international tour, and recently, he grabbed headlines for his new look from The Kapil Sharma Show's new season and also for walking the ramp for the Beti Fashion Show. His funny moves on the ramp left everyone in splits.

Recently, while interacting with paps, Kapil spoke about the 'boycott trend' on Twitter against Bollywood films. The actor said that he wants to stay away from the Twitter world and has come out of it with great difficulty.

About the boycott trends on Twitter, the actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Pata nahi sir, mein itna intellectual aadmi nahi hun. Meri abhi apni film aayi nahi hai. Par ye trend-vrend chalte rehte hai. Ye sab waqt ki baat hoti hai. (I do not know, I am not an intellectual person. I do not have a film release for now. But, these trends keep coming. It is just a matter of time)."

When questioned about his favourite Akshay Kumar's film being targeted by Twitter trolls. He said, "Maine to nahi suna unki koi movie boycott hui. Sir, ye Twitter ki duniyaa se mujhe door rakho. Mai badi mushkil se nikla hoon (I have not heard any boycott against his films. Please let me stay away from the world of Twitter, I have come out of it with great difficulty)."

It is being said that Akshay Kumar is the first guest of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be promoting his upcoming film Cuttputtli in the show.

Archana Puran Singh, who is a part of the show, had shared a BTS clip from TKSS promo. Also, this time, Krishna Abhishek won't be a part of the show due to contractual issue (monetary issue).