Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees

Faisal Shaikh

Faisu has over 27 million followers on Instagram. He has done music videos and a web show. As per India.Today, "Faisu has been provided with a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment to bring him to the show." It is also being said that he is one of the highest-paid celebs this season.

Jannat Zubair

Apart from Faisu, Jannat Zubair, who also has huge fan following, is also getting huge remuneration for the show. However, the number is not revealed!

Rubina Dilaik

As per reports, Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14 and made her Bollywood Debut with Ardh, is commanding anything between Rs 10 to 15 Lakh per week.

Shivangi Joshi

Apparently, Shivangi Joshi, who became popular with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2, is believed to be charging Rs 10 to 15 Lakh per week approximately.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha will be showing off her adventurous side in KKK 12. The actress is apparently getting Rs 5 Lakh per week.

Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui will reportedly be earning something between Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh per week.

Pratik Sehjpal

Pratik Sehjpal, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and is first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, is expected to charge around Rs 5-7 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.