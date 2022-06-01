Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. Like every season, this year too, the makers have roped in popular and interesting set of contestants. From television bahus to choreographers and social influencers, the show has a mix of celebrities. Recently, the celebrity contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show.
Every year, there is discussion of who is getting highest-pay on the show. Well, this time, as per IndiaToday.in, Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu and Jannat Zubair have pocketed in the biggest pay package for the show. As per various reports doing the rounds, here's a look at celebrity contestants remuneration!
Faisal Shaikh
Faisu has over 27 million followers on Instagram. He has done music videos and a web show. As per India.Today, "Faisu has been provided with a minimum 6 weeks guarantee and a huge payment to bring him to the show." It is also being said that he is one of the highest-paid celebs this season.
Jannat Zubair
Apart from Faisu, Jannat Zubair, who also has huge fan following, is also getting huge remuneration for the show. However, the number is not revealed!
Rubina Dilaik
As per reports, Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14 and made her Bollywood Debut with Ardh, is commanding anything between Rs 10 to 15 Lakh per week.
Shivangi Joshi
Apparently, Shivangi Joshi, who became popular with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2, is believed to be charging Rs 10 to 15 Lakh per week approximately.
Sriti Jha
Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha will be showing off her adventurous side in KKK 12. The actress is apparently getting Rs 5 Lakh per week.
Munawar Faruqui
Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui will reportedly be earning something between Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh per week.
Pratik Sehjpal
Pratik Sehjpal, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT and is first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, is expected to charge around Rs 5-7 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.