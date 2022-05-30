Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair's THIS Request Denied By Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers?
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. A few days ago, press conference of the show was held, wherein, the celebrity contestants was introduced. However, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann gave the press conference a miss.
Recently,
the
team
left
to
Cape
Town,
South
Africa
to
shoot
for
the
show.
Apparently,
Munawar
Faruqui
couldn't
join
the
team
as
he
is
a
little
caught
up
with
his
comedy
shows.
But
it
is
being
said
that
he
will
soon
join
the
team.
Also,
according
to
Bollywood
Life
report,
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Jannat
Zubari
wanted
to
take
their
spot
boys
along
with
them
to
Cape
Town
as
they
generally
travel
with
them.
However,
the
makers
of
the
show
have
apparently
denied
their
request.
A person close to the development was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The channel denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget of the show is tight."
The person also added, "Also, some celebs at the airport were discussing how they had chosen Ethiopian Airlines instead of a well-known and more luxury airline. But the silver lining is that it has a direct flight to Cape Town so no need of transit time."
It is known that the channel does employ a full-fledged crew for the contestants. Besides the stunts staff, there are people to do makeup, medical assistance and others. It is also known that host Rohit Shetty is very particular about the safety of the contestants.
Meanwhile, like every year, this season too, the makers have roped in popular celebrities as contestants. Apart from the above mentioned contestants, these celebs will be participating- Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard.
