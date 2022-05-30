Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair's THIS Request Denied By Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. A few days ago, press conference of the show was held, wherein, the celebrity contestants was introduced. However, Mohit Malik and Kanika Mann gave the press conference a miss.

Recently, the team left to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show. Apparently, Munawar Faruqui couldn't join the team as he is a little caught up with his comedy shows. But it is being said that he will soon join the team. Also, according to Bollywood Life report, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubari wanted to take their spot boys along with them to Cape Town as they generally travel with them. However, the makers of the show have apparently denied their request.



A person close to the development was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The channel denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget of the show is tight."

The person also added, "Also, some celebs at the airport were discussing how they had chosen Ethiopian Airlines instead of a well-known and more luxury airline. But the silver lining is that it has a direct flight to Cape Town so no need of transit time."

It is known that the channel does employ a full-fledged crew for the contestants. Besides the stunts staff, there are people to do makeup, medical assistance and others. It is also known that host Rohit Shetty is very particular about the safety of the contestants.

Meanwhile, like every year, this season too, the makers have roped in popular celebrities as contestants. Apart from the above mentioned contestants, these celebs will be participating- Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard.

