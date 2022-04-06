Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee Reveals Why She Named Her Daughter Sana; Read Statement

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal were blessed with a baby girl on March 13. The couple is currently on cloud nine after embracing parenthood and they are not leaving any stone unturned to take care of their child perfectly. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the actress revealed that she feels surreal after the arrival of her daughter.

Let us tell you, Pooja and Sandeep named their daughter Sana. When asked about their thought behind naming their daughter Sana, the Roadies 8 contestant said, "We were figuring out what name would be the best for her. Sandeep wanted a name in which letters from both our names would be there. So that is how we named her Sana. We had shortlisted a few other names and unique names as well, but our family members were having difficulty in pronouncing them, so we chose to go with this one."

Pooja Banerjee also explained that her life has changed after her baby's arrival. She revealed that she can't be loud when she is around her daughter Sana. The actress said, "There is no sleep cycle. But she has been quite calm till now. She makes little sounds indicating that she is awake and wants food." Pooja also stated that Sandeep and her are learning many things from right from bathing to swaddling their baby. Each day is a learning process for them.

The Kumkum Bhagya star feels fortunate to have her husband Sandeep Sejwal by her side. She revealed that he lets her sleep and takes care of Sana. Talking about the couple, they got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Let us tell you, Pooja Banerjee has currently taken a break from her ongoing show Kumkum Bhagya.