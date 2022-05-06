Smart Jodi: After Gaurav Taneja & Ritu Rathee's Exit, Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma To Get Eliminated?

Smart Jodi is one of the popular celebrity reality shows on television. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul and several popular celebrity jodis are a part of the show. Recently, there were reports that Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast and his wife Ritu Rathee have made a sudden exit on the reality show, in spite of qualifying for the semi-finals that is scheduled to take place soon. As per India-Forum report, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma is the latest celebrity jodi to be eliminated from the show!

According to ETimes TV report, the couple backed out of the show as Ritu could not perform with her knee injury. However, Zoom TV report revealed a different story!

As per the entertainment portal's report, the couple exited the show as they were treated as outsiders.A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The couple were quite eager with this brand-new inning but the excitement and enthusiasm soon translated into disappointment and disrespect, something they were not mentally prepared for. They were subjected to an outsider kind of treatment since they don't hail from a showbiz background and the channel was more skewed towards promoting the popular and established names to build on the show TRP."

The source further revealed, "Most of the contestants also expressed their displeasure with them being on the show and making it to the semi finale round. They have very gracefully backed out from the show due to this critical and harsh behaviour without creating much of a hue and cry. More importantly during the family episode round their aged parents were shown disrespect which was completely unacceptable to them."

Smart Jodi: Power Couple Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Have Blind Faith In Each Other; Vicky Calls Ankita Perfect

Naagin 6: Zeeshan Is Thrilled To Enter The Show; His Character To Spoil Tejasswi Prakash AKA Pratha's Plans

Meanwhile, as per India-Forum's report, Neil and Aishwarya will be the next couple to get eliminated from Smart Jodi. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved couples and were doing pretty welll on the show. Unfortunately, their journey in the show has come to an end!